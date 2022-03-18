The second test version of Android 13 arrives, does it have great news?

Almost by surprise, the second test version of the next version of Google’s mobile operating system has been released. We refer to android 13. We tell you the most interesting that has been included so that you know where the shots are going in this iteration that will be officially announced in the month of May.

At the moment what can be tested as new includes improvements that are striking, but are not core to the operating system. However, some of them have unquestionable usefulness and they can become tremendously functional for users to get more out of phones and tablets that update to this operating system.

The most striking in the second test version of Android 13

Next, we leave the list of the options that, due to what has been seen, are the most striking improvements, leaving aside the performance and stability fixes that are common in any update.

Improved multitasking: This comes about because it will be possible to drag a notification that arrives at the terminal towards an icon that appears on the desktop with the “+” symbol to open the split screen, one of the visible applications being the one that sent the message. In this way, the process of managing the use of two apps at the same time is optimized.

Setting notifications on the lock screen: Currently you can configure not to show the content of a notification in that place, to increase privacy. So that you know that you have something to check, a warning icon appears, something that is positive that often overflows if you have a lot pending. Now you can limit the size of the card in question to make it bigger or smaller depending on your needs.

Back, restricted, from the app drawer button: the historical circular icon with six points that allowed access to the list of installed applications is back… but only for large-screen terminals (tablets and folding ones). This pops up again by displaying all open apps, so the older Android guys in the room will surely see this as a great option.

AndroidPolice

Screen saver changes: In the new test version of Android 13 you can already see what options users will have to adjust screen savers. At the moment, the use of a customizable clock is accessible; the ability to manage the colors displayed; and, of course, it will be possible to use the photos you have saved. It paints pretty well.

The truth is that everything looks pretty good and, considering that this is the second test version and that there are at least a couple more, things seem to be on the right track. In May, when the announced Google I/O event is held, we will find out.

>