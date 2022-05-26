The second generation of AirPods Pro would be the last with a Lightning charging case

Almost 3 years after the launch of the first generation, AirPods Pro 2 could be the last Apple accessories with a Lightning port. According to Ming-Chi Kuowould go into production during the second half of the year to be launched at the end of it.

The latest AirPods Pro with Lightning port

Apple’s most popular headphones will be made in Vietnam, which is surprising given the dependency that exists in China. The Wall Street Journal confirmed that Apple informed suppliers of the transfer of said production to Vietnam and also to India. What they want to avoid is complications in the supply chain, also to improve the production environment in another country.

AirPods Pro have always been manufactured and assembled in China and a small part in Vietnam. It will be the first time that these depend exclusively on the Vietnamese country. The change will allow the pace of manufacturing to increase. There is a chance that Apple can test and improve the process (once started in Vietnam) in China to have a “new phase of introduction in terms of new products”.

What is inevitable is the move to USB-C. The charging case will remain Lightning and they will be the last headphones with this port. The change to USB-C will not happen until the iPhone 15 according to reports. Those from Cupertino are in transition tests that could allow other accessories to be charged with USB-C.

Will the iPhone 15 with USB-C come first?

There is no doubt that Apple could be pressured by this fact, the regulation to which it could be forced to make the change is one of the reasons. If materialized in a few months, the accessories would not be taking long to execute the change. Rumors and leaks will come out confirming what was said above.

What will be the speech of the change from Lightning to USB-C? Will Apple let its port die so easy? Tell us in the comment box your opinions about it.