The search for life in the cosmos, the Webb Space Telescope reveals unexpected difficulties

- Advertisement -

About 40 light years from our home, lies the TRAPPIST-1 system, home to seven Earth-sized planets. In an effort to explore these distant worlds, the Webb Space Telescope has been studying two of these planets: TRAPPIST-1 by TRAPPIST-1 c. Unfortunately, observations have shown that these planets either have no atmosphere at all or have an extremely thin one.

This finding not only rules out the habitability of these two planets, but also points to a worrying reality: the habitable planets they could be rarer than we thought.

- Advertisement -

The Crucial Role of Atmospheres

To understand why this finding is so significant, we must consider the importance of the atmospheres. Atmospheres are fundamental to life as we know it. They provide breathable air for organisms and help regulate the planet’s temperature. In the absence of an atmosphere, temperatures can fluctuate drastically between day and night, making life on the surface impossible.

The Legacy of TESS and Kepler

The works of Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) and the Kepler Space Telescope have laid the foundation for Webb’s current research. These telescopes have given us detailed glimpses of exoplanet atmospheres and climates, helping us understand the diversity of worlds out there.

The Future of the Search for Alien Life

NASA is already planning its next move with the Habitable Worlds Observatory. This proposed telescope will be dedicated to searching for planets in the habitable zone, also known as the Goldilocks zone, where conditions may be just right for life as we know it.

Weather: An Ignored Factor in the Search for Life

It is important to remember that finding life in the universe is not limited to discovering a habitable planet. There must also be a coincidence in time. It is entirely possible that life existed on a planet millions of years ago and has since died out. This time factor adds an additional layer of difficulty in our search for extraterrestrial life.

- Advertisement -

This Webb finding reminds us that the search for life in the universe is a complicated and challenging task. But despite these difficulties, we continue to strive and search, because the discovery of life outside our planet could change our understanding of the cosmos forever.

More information at Gizmodo