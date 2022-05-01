The screens of the iPhone 14 are filtered and they tell us several things

Although there are still a few months until the expected four iPhone 14 models are presented by Apple and reach the market, rumors and leaks around them remain very active. Something, on the other hand, quite understandable, not only because year after year the new version of Apple’s smartphone is one of the most anticipated releases, but also out of habit, since we can already consider leaks and rumors about iPhones almost as a tradition. .

However, there are smaller and larger ones, and the one we can read in PhoneArena is one of the big ones, because if confirmed, it would finally clear us up of doubts about three doubts about what this next generation will be like. I speak of iPhone 14 models, the size of their screens and what will happen to the notch in this generation. Three questions that would be answered with a leak that would confirm what some rumors have already pointed out in past months.

As you may have already noticed in the image, we can divide the supposed four screens of the different iPhone 14 models into two groups based on two different criteria. On the one hand we have the sizes, which according to the filtration are 6.1 and 6.7 inches. The smallest would correspond to the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models, while the 6.7 would correspond to their larger twins, that is, the Max and Pro Max models.

As for the notch, in this case we see that it remains in the iPhone 14 and 14 Max models, while the Pro brothers (Pro and Pro Max) they ditch it in favor of double asymmetric on-screen punching, with one pill-shaped and one circular, like a letter i rotated 90 degrees clockwise. I already said it at the time and I maintain it, I do not understand this change, it is true that it allows adding a few more pixels to the total of the screen, but aesthetically it seems to me a solution but much, much less elegant than the notch.

Another important element is that, at least at first glance, it gives the impression that the aspect ratio varies between the standard iPhone 14 and the Prosomething that has been rumored for some time, more or less since the change of the notch began to be rumored for the two perforations, and that according to some voices it would have to do with taking better advantage of the additional screen surface that this change provides of design.

filtration would have its origin in the supply chain of Applebut as always in these cases we must take it with certain reservations, although it seems increasingly clear that the Max model will replace the Mini model, much less successful than Apple expected, and that the iPhone 14 generation will mark the beginning of the end of the notch, even if it is in this way so… aesthetically questionable.