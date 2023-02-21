5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeMobileiphoneThe screen of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra does not surpass that...

The screen of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra does not surpass that of the iPhone 14 Pro in DXOMARK

MobileiphoneSamsung

Published on

By Abraham
analisis samsung galaxy s23 ultra teknofilo 33 1.jpg
analisis samsung galaxy s23 ultra teknofilo 33 1.jpg
- Advertisement -

Thanks to its great display performance, the Samsung S23 Ultra has achieved 148 points, ranking 3rd in the DXOMARK ranking, behind the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra got excellent overall screen performance, showing some notable improvements over its predecessor, the S22 Ultra. Both the S23 Ultra and S22 Ultra continue to lead the way in providing the best user experience for watching video, with a refresh rate that adapts to the frame rate of the content being played. Despite advances in motion control and, to a lesser extent, color reproduction, the S23 Ultra remains essentially on the same level as the S22 Ultra in terms of readability and displays the same visible aliasing as the S22 Ultra when play video games. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has achieved an audio score of 139 points, ranking 17th in the DXOMARK smartphone ranking.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Latest news

Project Veritas Is Dead – RedState

The opinions expressed by contributors are their own and do not necessarily represent the...
Tech News

Let’s kill email! Cybersecurity as a driver to better communication strategy

Email has been around for a while, and I really do mean a while:...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.