The screen of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra does not surpass that of the iPhone 14 Pro in DXOMARK

- Advertisement -

Thanks to its great display performance, the Samsung S23 Ultra has achieved 148 points, ranking 3rd in the DXOMARK ranking, behind the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra got excellent overall screen performance, showing some notable improvements over its predecessor, the S22 Ultra. Both the S23 Ultra and S22 Ultra continue to lead the way in providing the best user experience for watching video, with a refresh rate that adapts to the frame rate of the content being played. Despite advances in motion control and, to a lesser extent, color reproduction, the S23 Ultra remains essentially on the same level as the S22 Ultra in terms of readability and displays the same visible aliasing as the S22 Ultra when play video games. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has achieved an audio score of 139 points, ranking 17th in the DXOMARK smartphone ranking.