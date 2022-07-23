“The school of good and evil”: when does the new Charlize Theron premiere on Netflix?

is preparing the launch of a new production focused on fantasy, magic and, of course, witches and princesses. The of good and evil (The School for Good and Evil) It is a film adaptation of the literary saga of Soman Chaininiand brings its beloved characters to life with an up-and-coming cast featuring Theron Y Kerry Washington. When will it be launched in the platform’s catalog?

Directed by Paul Feig with an adapted screenplay by David Magee and Laura Solo, the film that changes everything about fairy tales promises to dazzle audiences this year who love magical stories that mix adventure and romance. Recently, the giant streaming announced that it can be seen worldwide from October 21 . The official trailer was shared a few weeks ago.

“The school of good and evil” will on October 21 in streaming. (Netflix)

A story of friendship and love in The school of good and evil

Based on the novel of the same name, the plot follows best friends Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso) and Agatha (sophia wylie) at the moment when their paths divide . According to the official synopsis, they “end up on opposite sides of a modern fairy tale when they become students at a haunted school where girls and boys learn to become heroes and villains in order to maintain the balance between good and evil.” ”.

This fantastic journey begins in the town of Gavaldon, the place where these two young women strengthen a very special bond despite being very different. First, there is Sophie, who loves fairy tales and hopes one day to fulfill the dream of running away from her simple and ordinary life; on the other hand, Agatha is darker and has everything it takes to become a terrifying witch.

Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington and more stars make up the main cast. (Netflix)

During a night of red moon, both are transported to the School of good and evil by an irresistible force. It is in this place where the great fairy tales that we all know are born and they will have to take a game for each team, even if they feel completely wrong according to their personalities. Sophie lands in the School for Evil, led by the sarcastic and cold Lady Lesso (Theron), and Agatha in the School for Good, led by the kind Professor Dovey (Washington).

The school of good and evil It also summons classic characters from the stories and creates a lineage for them, since girls will have to share classes with the children of Cinderella, Captain Hook and King Arthur. Despite everything, they will find a way to be together again. Changing the rules will not be easy… The school principal has established that only true love’s kiss could do it. Will they be able to get the happy ending they long for?

The film is an adaptation of the fantastic saga written by Soman Chainini. (Netflix)

In total, the cast is made up of Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh, Sophia Anne Caruso, Sofia Wylie, Kit Young, Jamie Flatters, Earl Cave, Demi Isaac Oviawe, Freya Parks, Kaitlyn Akinpelumi, Holly Sturton, Emma Lau, Briony Scarlett, Alex Cubb Y Cate Blanchett in the role of the narrator. Her premiere at Netflix It will be October 21.

