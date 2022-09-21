The satellite connection of the iPhone 14.

- Advertisement -

“The 14 ” is made using a Qualcomm X65 modem in the phone and radio frequency components developed by Apple.

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max come with a new Satellite Emergency SOS feature that allows users to call for help even when they’re out of range of a cellular or Wi-Fi network.

A statement released by Apple to Reuters confirms that Apple-developed radio frequency components and software enable the functionality of the satellite.

It was also mentioned during the presentation that FindMy location information can be sent to contacts, as well as in an emergency.

Qualcomm’s X65 modem enables 5G cellular connections for calls and data, as well as the n53 band. Apple has partnered with Globalstar for its satellite operations.

When a user cannot connect to a mobile phone network and needs to make an emergency call, they can do so through the Satellite Emergency Call System.

In this case, the mobile phone will show the option to connect to the satellite and send a short text message.

If local emergency services have access to a text channel, iPhone will send messages directly over the satellite connection.

Otherwise, the Apple center receives the SOS messages and calls the emergency services on behalf of the user.

How to use the satellite connection function of the iPhone 14?

If an emergency call cannot be made via the mobile network, tap Satellite Emergency Text.

You can also send a text message to 911 (the number for emergencies in the United States and Canada) or SOS through Messages and touch Emergency Services.

Then tap Emergency message and answer the questions that describe the emergency. You can also choose to inform your emergency contacts of your current location and the nature of the emergency.

You have to connect your iPhone to a satellite. To do this, you must hold the phone in your hand and follow the instructions that appear on the screen.

Once connected, follow the instructions on the screen to maintain the connection and send a message to the emergency services. This establishes the connection and initiates the transmission of important information to the emergency services.

Limitations of this satellite communication function.

High-tech companies claim that the best communication requires a clear view of the sky and the horizon. Trees, hills and mountains, canyons, and tall buildings can make communication difficult.

The service will be offered free for two years beginning in November and will initially be available in the United States and Canada.

The company has not yet announced the price plan for the satellite service after the free period.

It’s now an open secret that Apple’s chip team is working on its own 5G modem, with the goal of banning Qualcomm components from the iPhone altogether, primarily to improve battery life.

However, modem production is very complex and many analysts are skeptical that Apple can pull it off.

Apple hopes to repeat the success of its investment in custom silicon for A-series and M-series SoCs, with Apple’s first modem said to be ready in 2024.