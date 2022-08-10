“The Sandman”: which character could have a spin-off on Netflix?

the comic of Neil Gaman, The has become one of the most acclaimed titles within the original catalog of . To date, the series is among the most watched on the platform streaming and it seems that it would not be far from expanding its history with a second season… or a spinoff? For now, nothing is confirmed, but the creator himself has discussed the possibility of the latter.

The story mixes modern and dark fantasy to give way to historical drama and legend that intertwine through the journey of Morpheus. When the dream king reviews the places and meets the people he affected in his past, he promises himself to make amends for all the mistakes he made during his long life. Tom Sturridge brings to life this mythical also known as Sueño.

Jenna Coleman, remembered for her recurring role in “Doctor Who”, surprises in her new role as Johanna Constantine. (Netflix)

Recently, a question was answered by Gaiman on Twitter and gave rise to speculation about the development of a spin-off production. “After watching episode three of The SandmanI think it would be great to have a show on Netflix about johanne constantineread a fan post, and the writer replied, “You are not alone in this idea.”

Interpreted by Jenna Coleman (Doctor Who), the female character consists of an ancestor of the original John Constantine. The inclusion of Johanna was not based on a simple reinvention of the role, but a way to explain the origins of John and make this confusing story bigger. . As for the famous detective focused on supernatural cases, he is remembered within the genre live action for the movie he starred in Keanu Reeves and the role of matt ryan inside of the arrowverse.

The Sandman and its adaptation for TV

The development of The Sandman started in 2019, when Netflix ordered the realization of a season of eleven episodes under the creative direction of Allan Heinberg. With Neil Gaman on board as a producer, the fiction for the small screen began to be written the following year and the definitive casting was announced shortly after, carrying out the shooting between 2020 and 2021 in the face of multiple delays due to the pandemic.

In addition to Tom Sturridge in the leading role, the main cast is made up of Gwendoline Christie like Lucifer; David Thewlis as John Dee; Vivienne Acheampong as Lucian; Boyd Holbrook as Corinthian; Charles Dance as Roderick Burgess; Asim Chaudry like Abel; Sanjeev Bhaskar like Cain; Jenna Coleman as Joanna Constantine; Mason Alexander Park as Wish; Y Joely Richardson as Ethel Cripps. Each of these fictional characters plays an important role in Sueño’s journey today, after being imprisoned for 105 years.

The first season of “The Sandman” can be seen for a few days. (Netflix)

All episodes of The Sandman are available in Netflix from August 5.

