“The Sandman” on Netflix: from cult comic to hit series

Neil Gaiman’s comic epic “The Sandman” was long considered unfilmable. The first issue appeared in 1989 – a surprisingly mature horror/fantasy tale with a fascinating mythology that largely stood on its own two feet. The Sandman was a major catalyst in getting comics out of the sleazy ghetto and into being taken seriously.

The central figure was the eternal ruler of the dream world and the personification of dreams, “Dream” (also: “Sandman” or “Morpheus”). In this way, the plot could easily jump through the centuries, from the real world to fantasy worlds and back again. Even detours into hell were part of the program. The whole thing is told with a lot of fantasy and horror, a pinch of British humor and many, many impressive pictures.

A total of 75 issues were published by 1996, which were later bundled into ten anthologies. Over the decades, a robust “Sandman” franchise has emerged with prequel comics, spin-offs, numerous remakes, audiobook adaptations and of course merchandise to the hilt.

Thirty years in the making

What has not materialized in the 32 years since the first issue, however, was an implementation in moving images. Film adaptations were tackled again and again, but they always got stuck in the planning phase.

Meanwhile, two other Gaiman works have become successful television series: “American Gods” (2017) and “Good Omens” (2019). Now Sandman should also go into series production. Since the character is owned by Warner subsidiary DC Comics, Warner Bros. Television struck a deal with Netflix. And so the first season of “The Sandman” was released worldwide on August 5th: ten episodes, a total of 8:05 hours with logos and credits.

Before this review dives into the depths of the series, let’s answer the most important question: is “Sandman” fun? The answer: happily often. But not always – sometimes on purpose, sometimes not.

Sandman for beginners

The starting point of “The Sandman” is that there is a dream world parallel to the waking world. Morpheus, also called “Dream”, rules over this realm of dreams. In 1916, he was trapped in a spell by a power-obsessed occultist. The villain also steals the tools of his office from the sandman: a helmet, a bag of dreamy sand and a ruby.

Neither Morpheus nor the Fiesling are happy with the overall situation. Actually, the occultist wanted to catch death. Instead, a naked, pale lord of dreams sits in a glass prison in the basement and is icy silent on all attempts at negotiation.

Dream only escaped prison in 2021 – when one of the guards dreamed of a beach vacation on Mallorca while at work. It reads silly, but it’s great to look at.

In the 105 years of his imprisonment, not only the watch world has changed: the dream world and its central palace have decayed in the absence of their ruler, the dreams and nightmares subordinate to him have largely escaped.

The next four episodes of “The Sandman” deal with how Morpheus successively reclaims his artifacts: in a run-down apartment, in the depths of hell and via the detour of an American 24-hour diner.



With the worst of it straightened out, Dream visits his sister at work – she’s death personified. For Morpheus is one of the seven “Eternals” that have existed since the beginning of the universe. In English, their names all start with “D”: Destiny, Death, Desire, Despair, Delirium… and one whose name remains anonymous.

In the second half of the season, Dream faces a threat whose existence endangers both the waking and dream worlds. Overall, the first season adapts the first two story arcs of the comics (“Preludes and Notturni”, “The Doll’s House”).

Graphic novel becomes streaming series

The season is divided into ten chapters with three sections. The first five episodes follow two parallel storylines: The A-Story deals with the capture of the Sandman and how he reclaims his artifacts after his release. The B-Story shows the career of a supporting character. The sixth episode consists of two completed stories. Episodes 7 to 10 then merge the B story from the first half of the season with a new story and bring it to a conclusion together.

This relatively conventional narrative form is both a strength and a weakness of the series. A strength because it makes it easier for new viewers to enter the sometimes very wild Sandman world. A weakness, because the scripts press the very unconventionally told plot in the comic template into a form that isn’t always good for it.

Anyone expecting a horror-fantasy hybrid like never before after all the hype may be disappointed by the recognition of many of the series’ conventions. Binging the whole series in one go is discouraged here: After more than two episodes in a row, the visual splendor begins to crush each other.

Ups and downs of the series

It was always clear that “The Sandman” would never please all fans. Even the first casting decisions were applauded politely on Facebook and Twitter, and insulted loudly.

If you don’t know the template, you won’t notice any obvious weaknesses during implementation. Dream and waking worlds are beautiful to behold, from old English mansions to the opulent Palace of Dreams.

Some of the actors do their job well, some excellent. There are only a few exceptions that aren’t that convincing – including Jenna Coleman, who, as Johanna Constantine, throws out a lot of swearing, but seems as if she wanted to apologize again straight away. At the other end of the scale, Charles Dance as Roderick Burgess seems far too competent to accidentally lock the wrong guy up in his dungeon.

The production design is terrific, every costume fits the character perfectly. The special effects are more than acceptable, if not always 100 percent successful. Occasionally the digital pushes itself to the fore, for example when the “camera” flies through the windshield of a car.

A decision that seems strange at first relates to the optics of the series: again and again the picture is clearly darkened at the edges, faces are unnaturally elongated and the lower edge of the picture appears blurred.

Such irregularities were once unavoidable in wide-angle lenses, but in current production they are rather disconcerting. Netflix has since officially confirmed to Variety that these distortions are intentional and intended to emphasize the dream aspect.