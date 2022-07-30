“The Sandman”: how one of the most anticipated premieres of Netflix was made

During the last Comic Con held in San Diego, the official trailer for this series was presented, which can be seen at Starting next August 5. This first season of The adapts the first two volumes of the British author’s work Neil Gaman, that will be part of the series and expressed himself in a video presenting the production: “For 32 years, Sandman it had been a thing from the comics, but this year it becomes reality and we will take you on this wonderful journey. All your dreams and all your nightmares are going to be present.”

The series will have 10 episodes and begins when the Dream of the Eternals is captured and is imprisoned for a hundred years. When he manages to break free and return to his kingdom, the place has been devastated and completely changed in the time he was gone. Added to this is that during his kidnapping, the three key objects that give him power, such as the ruby, his helmet and the sandbag, were stolen. The fiction will start the same as the comic and will also tell the story of the brothers from Dream: Destiny, Death, Destruction, the twins Desire and Despair, and Delirio.

The series will be available from August 5. (Netflix)

The cast is made up Tom Sturridge (The Hollow Crown) in Dream’s skin, Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones) who embodies Lucifer, Jenna Coleman who will give life to Johanna Constantine, a relative of the remembered John, Kirby Howell-Baptiste (killing eve) who will play one of the sisters of Sueño, la Muerte, Mason Alexander Park whom we will see as Desire, Boyd Holbrook who will embody the Corinthian, David Thewlis like John Dee and Vivienne Acheampong It will be Lucienne. They also have minor holdings Stephen Fry (Sherlock Holmes: Shadow Play), Mark Hamill (Star Warsvoices Mervyn Pumpkinhead) and Charles Dance (game of Thrones).

“Sandman, known as Dream, is one of the seven Eternals, immortal beings who are in some ways more powerful than gods. And they are family.” so comment Neil Gaman in the making of of The Sandman.

The Sandman returns to his kingdom to find it devastated. (Netflix)

“It’s so exciting to see this world invented and to see the imagination come to life,” he says. Jenna Coleman in the video on how the series was made. Allan Heinberg is he showrunner and one of the executive producers of the fiction and states that “ the first season of Sandman is unique in that each of the first six episodes has a different world and cast; It’s like six movies in a row.”

In a statement from Netflix The series is defined as “a rich mix of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend seamlessly intertwine.”

Everything would suggest that we will have a second season, although it has not yet been confirmed by its author or by Netflix. There is plenty of material, since the comic has 75 editions published between 1989 and 2013. For now, it remains to cross out the days so that August 5 arrives and we can see these first 10 episodes.

