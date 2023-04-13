5G News
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 and Flip5 will last you for years. Because?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 and Flip5 will last you for years. Because?
One of the most anticipated phones of the year are the samsung galaxy Z Fold5 and Galaxy Z Flip5, upcoming folding smartphones from the Korean firm. And, as your presentation event approaches, we are learning new details.

For example, we recently learned that the photographic section of the next Samsung folding phones will have some very interesting improvements. And now we have just discovered that the firm is going to make things very easy for you when it comes to Extend the life of your Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5.

Samsung adapts to the EU and you can change the battery of your folding phone more easily

Or this is what emerges from the latest publication from the colleagues of SamMobile, a portal specialized in everything related to Samsung and a very reliable source of information.

According to the aforementioned media, Samsung is going to carry out a series of changes to the internal design of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 and Galaxy Z Flip5 to make them more eco-friendly. AND One of these changes has to do with the battery, which will have a tab to facilitate its change.

Until now, batteries are usually soldered to the device to save space, but the problem is that they are much more difficult to replace. Now, as reported from SamMobile, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will have two batteries with model numbers EB-BF731ABY and EB-BF732ABYMeanwhile he Galaxy Z Fold 5 it will also work with a pair of batteries, model numbers EB-BF946ABY and EB-BF947ABY.

How to control Windows 10 with your own voice

And these four batteries have a tongue system that greatly facilitates its change. The moment you notice that the autonomy of your phone drops, you can replace the battery more easily.

In addition, in a recent report from the European Union we saw that the European Commission is working on a new regulation that allows batteries to be replaced more easily, so Samsung has wanted to adapt to help make its change easier.

As for the battery, for now we cannot confirm what the autonomy of the next generation of folding phones will be from the Seoul-based firm, so we will have to wait for the presentation of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 and Galaxy Z Flip5 to find out more details. The date? At the moment everything points to the month of August, but until Samsung announces its next Unpacked, we cannot confirm when they will be presented.

