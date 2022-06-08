The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will have spectacular storage, how much will it be?

The company Samsung has to take important steps to maintain its undisputed leadership in the foldable smartphone segment. It is already preparing the new generation of its two models, which are expected to arrive after the summer. Well, it has been known that one of them will offer a considerable advance in its internal storage.

The device we are talking about is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, a device that aims to be finer than the previous generation and include a much better camera despite what is indicated. This is the model that always offers more advanced features of the two that has the signature (the other is the Galaxy Z Flip) and it seems that this is going to stay this way. And one of the reasons for this is that your space to store information will be spectacular.

How far will the storage of this Samsung go?

Well, according to the source of the information, which is based on the quality controls that the terminal is undergoing, the maximum capacity that can be found inside will reach 1TB. Obviously, there will be less conspicuous options, but it is still an excellent brand that can even be used as a sales claim now that the consumption of multimedia content that takes up a lot of space is common. By the way, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected to support the use of microSD cards in case what is indicated is insufficient.

Is this the first team from the Korean company to offer this capability? Well, the truth is that no, since the Galaxy S10 Plus already offered this possibility and, even, the Galaxy S22 Ultra was also possible to buy it with this variant in its storage. In this way, we are not talking about something very new, but it is differential in the segment of folding phones.

Possible price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Taking into account that the open screen that the smartphone will offer will reach as 7.6 inches and integrating the most powerful processor that Qualcomm has on the market (the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1), the advances in what has to do with photography will also attract attention, since the main sensor of the rear camera will reach the 50 megapixels. It is logical to think that the price of the terminal with a capacity of 1 TB will not be especially cheap, of course.

Thus, according to known data, this Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 could reach $2,000, a spectacular figure… but that makes sense if you take into account that the previous generation model with 512 GB already cost $1,899. The truth is that it is not expected that many units of this variant will be sold.

