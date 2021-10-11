The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will have a new fingerprint reader

In the middle of last August the manufacturer presented the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, two new folding phones to maintain the hegemony of the Korean firm in a sector that, for now, dominates with an iron fist.

The truth is that Samsung and his family Galaxy Z It is the great reference when buying a smartphone with these characteristics. And it was to be expected that the Seoul-based firm is already working on its new models.

One of the most disappointing points about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 was the lack of an under-display fingerprint sensor. We are talking about a feature that makes the difference between a “top” phone and the rest and that this folding model could not have.

This will be the fingerprint reader under the screen of the Galaxy Z Fold 4

enlarge photo Fingerprint reader concept under the screen of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 LetsGoDigital

It should be remembered that the hybrid plastic and glass screen of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 made it impossible for this element to be introduced. Well, we bring good news, since it seems that its successor will have this element. In this way, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 with a fingerprint reader under the screen will be a reality.

Note that this information is just a rumor, so you have to take the information with a grain of salt. But when the source is LetsGoDigital colleagues, we can give the published information a lot of accuracy.

And it is that, the well-known portal You have found a Samsung patent on the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) website where there is talk of a very innovative fingerprint sensor.

enlarge photo Design of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 LetsGoDigital

Located between the cover screen and the main screen, Samsung’s idea is take advantage of the fact that the first panel is AMOLED to be able to use this very modern authentication system. On the other hand, they have shown an illustration where we can see how the fingerprint reader will be located. As you can see, both sensors are connected to the motherboard through a printed circuit.

Although not mentioned in the patent, it seems that Samsung to leverage optical and ultrasonic fingerprint sensor technology. In this way, the outer screen would have the ultrasonic, which is the most vitaminized model, while the internal screen could have an optical model, which needs to be used several times to adapt to the user.

There are still many months until the next Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 see the light. It should be remembered that its predecessor was presented in August of this year, so there is still a long way to go before confirming all the details that have been leaked, and that will be filtered over the next few months. But at least, we can begin to get an idea of ​​what the next folding phone from Samsung will be like with which to continue dominating a sector that does not stop growing.

