the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be more resistant than ever. Why?

Very soon we have one of the most important appointments of the year. Mainly because next August 10 we have the Unpacked, where the Korean company will present its new ing phones, with the Samsung Galaxy ZFold 4 as a great exponent, in addition to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and its next Bluetooth headphones with which to compete with the AirPods Pro 2 that Apple will present in September.

And, as usual, as the date of the event approaches, we are receiving more information about the models that will be presented. And now a series of data about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has been leaked that make it clear that this model will be more than ever.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will also improve its charging speed

As you can check in message posted by Ahmed Qwaidera well-known leaker with a high percentage of hits, on his Twitter account, we have been able to learn more details about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

⭕️Exclusive infoGalaxy Z Fold4 performance improved with @Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 processorCPU 15%GPU 59%NPU 68%Battery can be charged in half an hour to 50% at a charging speed of 25w with 4400mAhScreen refresh rate 120Hz with 1000nitslayer of protection Victus+ on Front&back pic.twitter.com/MItVuvA9Bp

— Ahmed Qwaider (@AhmedQwaider888) August 3, 2022

We already knew that it would have the best processor on the market, so the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 It was going to be the silicon heart that will power Samsung’s next foldable phone.

We talk about 15% faster processor than its predecessor, 59% faster GPU performance, and 68% more powerful NPU to ensure the best performance.

Now we can confirm that The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will have Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection both at the front, protecting the cover screen, and at the back.

enlarge photo Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 unfolded splash

We are talking about the most resistant protective panel of Gorilla Glass and that was released in the Samsung Galaxy S22. In this way, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will have great protection against scratches so that its attractive design remains as the first day for longer.

Another very interesting information that Ahmed Qwaider has published has to do with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 fast charge. We know that it will have the same 25W capacity as its predecessor, but with a notable improvement in loading times. More than anything, because now it will be able to charge 50% in thirty minutes, when the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 allowed to charge 33% of the device in the same period of time.

Now we just have to wait for August 10date on which the manufacturer will present the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and other gadgets to see what surprises us this time.

>