The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 will have a larger external screen… and a useful one!

The market for phones with a folding screen is very competitive. Till the date Samsung has been the great dominator with little discussion, but it is already known that this year OPPO and Xiaomi intend to make things very complicated. And therefore the Korean company has to react. And there is already some information on how it will do it in the Galaxy Z Flip5.

This is the cheapest model among the folding models that Samsung has been launching on the market for a long time and, consequently, the one that usually has the highest number of sales – also because it is very manageable and always offers the most powerful hardware. The fact is that there is something that has always been commented that can improve in this product range: the outer screen which is integrated into the terminal. And, from what has been known, this will be one of the improvements that the model that will be launched this year 2023 will have.

How will the new screen of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 be?

The first thing to keep in mind is that the model that is currently on sale has a 1.9-inch screen. This is of a good quality, and allows you to perform actions that range from viewing notifications without having to open the terminal -and even viewing photos to be clear if the one that has been made matches what is needed-. The fact is that according to the data that has been leaked, the Korean firm intends that in the new generation this is no less than three inches. A significant improvement, but not the biggest on the market (the OPPO Find N2 Flip has a 3.26).

This can lead to the functions that can be performed from the external screen of the new Samsung model are much greater. And this would be because there would be more than enough space for keystrokes to be executed with sufficient precision. In this way, the possibility of answering a message or carrying out an action within the operating system -even if it is limited- is there. And, if this happens, the evolutionary leap would be considerable (and, perhaps, the design of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 will have to change a bit compared to the current model).

Other things that are practically certain

One of them is that there will be a new hinge design, which would allow a greater ease when opening the folding screen and it will increase the durability of this component (which is essential). Besides, the use of the processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 it is practically certain, as well as that the RAM will reach 12GB. In what has to do with the date of its official announcement, it is normal for this to occur once the summer is over.

