The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 is seen with a shallower fold

Last week, leaker Ice Universe shared that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 would feature a “much shallower” screen crease than its predecessor. Now a new set of purported photos of the Z Fold 4 have surfaced from TechTalkTV, appearing to back up that claim. The crease is admittedly difficult to spot in the leaked photos, as only hinge indentations and some small screen reflections give away its position. Obviously this is just one angle, and it may stand out more in others, but this is promising. In last week’s leak, Ice Universe also mentioned a smaller hinge, and it’s certainly visible in these alleged images.

Apart from the crease in the screen, one of the limitations of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 was in the capacity of its battery, which was only 3,300 mAh. Fortunately, this appears to have been fixed, as the TechTalkTV source claims that the new 3,700mAh capacity, combined with the increased efficiency of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus, is a huge improvement in this regard. Charging will also be faster as the phone now offers 25W instead of 15W. Lastly, one of the Z Flip’s best features — the external screen that provides notifications and a viewfinder when closed — will be a bit bigger this time around.

Some rumors suggest that both this and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be presented on August 10, with a later release date on the 26th.