The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4, Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Watch5 could be announced on August 10

We’re expecting the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 foldables to launch in Q3 2022, and it looks like we now know what the release date will be. Front Page Tech’s Jon Prosser has tweeted that the two foldable devices will be announced on August 10, with pre-orders apparently starting on that day as well. The devices will go on sale on August 26 along with a new Galaxy S22 series model in lavender. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be available in Graphite, Bora Purple, Pink Gold, and Blue colors. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 will launch in Phantom Black, Green, and Beige colors. Rumors have it that both phones will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset. The Fold 4 is also believed to have a 1TB variant and the Flip 4 will be available with up to 512GB of storage.

Separately, the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will also be announced and available for pre-order on August 10, with availability beginning August 26. The 40mm Galaxy Watch 5 is believed to be available in Phantom Black, Pink Gold, and Silver colors, while the 44mm model will arrive in Phantom Black, Silver, and Sapphire options. Lastly, the 46mm Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will arrive in Phantom Black and Silver.