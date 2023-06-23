The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be your best ally to avoid getting lost. How will do?

- Advertisement -

Samsung has positioned itself as the main player in the folding phone sector. With 9 out of 10 foldable smartphones owned, it’s clear that their hegemony in the market is absolute. And very shortly they will present their new workhorses to continue ruling with an iron fist a sector that is clearly booming.

We are talking about the Samsung Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z 5, two phones about which we already know some details, such as the screen of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be bigger. In addition, it will be much more functional than we imagined.

You can use Google Maps with the external screen of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

The increase in the external screen, which becomes 3.6 inches, will allow you to see notifications much better. In addition, everything indicates that Google is optimizing its main applications to provide a sublime user experience.

And be careful with one of the functions that the colleagues of 91mobiles have discovered, and where they point out that the external screen of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will help us to see Google Maps. In this way, you will be able to check that you are on the right path using the Google browser on the cover of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and without having to unfold it.

This is something really interesting, since it is practical and comfortable. Also, by not having to open the phone to access Google Maps, there is also a power saving and the battery will last longer. And the external screen will be 3.4 inches, more than enough for day to day.

Regarding the features we expect to see, everything points to a 6.7-inch internal screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, as well as an external 3.4-inch one. Its processor will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage (probably two 8 GB + 128 GB or 12 GB + 256 GB models).

The camera of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 5 would have a 12 MP dual sensor system, as well as a selfie camera with the same resolution. Now, we just have to wait for Samsung to confirm the presentation date of its new generation of foldables to see what it surprises us with, but it is clear that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 looks better than ever with this larger, more usable external display.

