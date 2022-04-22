The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be the thinnest foldable, how will it achieve it?

It is clear that as much as they insist on taking away the dominant position from Samsung In the folding phone market, the Korean company has everything well measured so that this does not happen. An example is the novelties that it prepares for the Galaxy ZFlip 4which has to do with your screen, but which affect other important sections of the terminal.

The great novelty that is being prepared in the device we are talking about has to do with the change of screen that it will use, which will become a traditional OLED, which the Korean company itself has called Echo2 (based on the same technology, but with big differences). One that is relevant has to do with letting 33% more light pass through, which will allow the shine much better and, in this, it will also influence that it will not have to use a polymer layer, so it is more ecological, since it does not need any plastic.

The use of this new panel has other additional positive options. An example is that its thickness is less, which in principle will make the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 the thinnest foldable ever launched on the market, and this is big words… because I was able to make it much more attractive than it already was for users. Even, the normal thing is that the device is less heavy.

1 way in which Samsung could significantly improve battery life on the Z Flip 4 while reducing thickness is to adopt its Eco2 technology which it used on the Fold 3. Eco2 replaces the thick polarizer with a thin color filter and increases brightness by 33% or reduces power by 25%.

— Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) April 21, 2022

It will also improve autonomy

This is one of the Achilles heels in the folding ones, since their large screens make them especially gluttonous in consumption. Therefore, the use of Eco2 screens is another truth, because require 25% less energy to provide superior image quality, as we have discussed before (especially due to the possibility of displaying much higher brightness). Consequently, the model we are talking about will inherit one of the best features of last year’s Galaxy Z Fold model.

According to the source of the information, the use of this screen allows to significantly reduce the price that Samsung has to pay for the manufacture of its folding terminals. And, this could mean that it is not ruled out that the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 would cost less than 1,000 euros in its cheapest version. That may sound like a lot, but considering what you have to pay for foldables right now, it would be a real milestone.

Samsung

When is the arrival of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 expected?

Well, if everything goes as it should, the normal thing is that this model together with the new Galaxy Z Fold are a reality to mid of this same year 2022. And, in addition to what is indicated, some of the novelties that are expected to include are much improved cameras (worthy of the high range) and even advances in what has to do with the hinges used so that the opening with one hand of Samsung smartphones much more comfortable without losing durability.

>