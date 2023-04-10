The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 will have great improvements on its screen, which ones?

- Advertisement -

samsung- -watch-6-will-have- - -on.jpg" width="980" height="565" >

It won’t be long until samsung post a new Smart watch, since everything indicates that this device will be one of the companions that the new foldables of the firm will have (therefore, we are talking about before the end of the summer). Well, one of the big improvements that this new generation of wearable accessories will offer.

Taking into account that the Korean firm will continue to use the operating system in the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, something completely logical since it has done especially well in user perception and sales, it seems that one of the bets will be to improve something that is already very good in the models that are currently sold on the market: the integrated OLED display. In this way, the idea is to turn the device into the best smartwatch that can be bought on the market. And the truth is that everything indicates that he will achieve it.

- Advertisement -

Increased dimensions and improvement in resolution

According to the data that have been known, the idea that the Asian firm has is to put two models on the market, specifically 40 and 44 millimeters. This means that the integrated screens would have 1.31 and 1.47 inches respectively. It is not that it is a spectacular jump, but the truth is that it will be noticeable on the wrist from the 1.2 and 1.4 “that is currently offered in the Galaxy Watch 5. Therefore, users will have more space to see contents and, due to a reduction in the panel borders, there will not be a substantial change in the physical dimensions of the smartwatches.

samsung

But, so that everything fits perfectly to offer high-quality screens, Samsung has the idea of ​​also improving the resolution and, therefore, what is seen always offers excellent definition. Thus, the model with screen of smaller dimensions will offer 480 x 480 pixelswhile the Galaxy Watch 6 larger, it will go up to 480 x 480. Consequently, an improvement will also be experienced compared to the smartwatch that it will replace on the market. If this is confirmed, everything indicates that this new wearable will be the one with the best screens of all those for sale.

Samsung will not change much in the sensors

That is to say, that in this new generation there will not be very significant improvements in what has to do with the measure physical activity that is done While waiting to be able to offer options such as measuring the level of glucose in the blood -something for which there are a few years left, since the development of the necessary elements is slower than expected-, what is expected is a Greater precision due to the inclusion of higher precision hardware.

Surely Samsung has more surprises prepared for the Galaxy Watch 6, and these could come in terms of the resistance and power to run applications that, it seems, are going to gain features in Google’s Wear OS operating system.

- Advertisement -

>