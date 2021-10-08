the samsung galaxy watch 4 gets a long awaited new feature

To this day the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 it is one of the best smart watches you can buy. This smartwatch, which has been in charge of releasing the latest version of Wear OS, the operating system that Samsung and Google have jointly created, has all kinds of tools with which to monitor your physical condition, in addition to an impeccable design and different functions that make this wearable an excellent option to consider.

And very soon you will be able surf the internet using your Samsung Galaxy Watch in the most comfortable way. Yes, the idea of ​​using a smartwatch for this task may seem strange to you, but the manufacturer is bringing its Samsung Internet application to the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch Classic. We already anticipate that the result is surprising.

As SamMobile colleagues have indicated, the Seoul-based giant has just launched its web browser for its new smartwatches. As expected, we are facing a version that has been adapted to be used in a wearable, and its functionality seems very interesting.

Surfing the web with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 couldn’t be more comfortable

Obviously, Samsung Internet for the Galaxy Watch 4 has certain limitations with respect to the mobile version. For example, it always loads the pages in its desktop version, making it somewhat difficult to navigate on a screen of this size.

The solution that Samsung has found is to bet on a gesture system that allows you to interact with the device more comfortably. For example, you have a tool called Zoom mode that makes the text a little larger.

But the simple idea of ​​being able to surf the Internet with a smartwatch sounds so interesting that it is well worth trying it on your Samsung smartwatch. Say that the application is already available in the Play Store, or you can download it from the Samsung application store using your mobile phone.

Anyway and although it is true that it is not the best way to enter the Internet, This application for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 can be very useful in certain situations. Maybe you have run out of battery in the phone and you have to do a quick search. Or simply while you wait for the subway to arrive, you can entertain yourself by navigating using your smart watch.

