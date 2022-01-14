The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 naked before launch: here are images and specifications

The feeling is that Samsung actually has everything ready to make them official during the Mobile World Congress scheduled for late February in Barcelona, ​​so that they keep a sufficient distance from the Galaxy S22 at the beginning of the month (think February 8) while taking advantage of the visibility guaranteed by an event followed all over the world like MWC 2022.

Although the three Galaxy Tab S8 are all gods top-notch Android tablet, the spotlight will presumably be on the top of the range S8 Ultra. Not without reasons, because Samsung’s ultra-performing interactive tablet has several reasons to attract attention. Primarily a huge 14.6-inch display, a laptop diagonal not even compact that will inevitably show the weight under the heading, held by the designers with difficulty under the 800 grams.