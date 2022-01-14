The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 naked before launch: here are images and specifications

It shouldn’t be long before the presentation of the Galaxy Tab S8, Samsung’s next range of premium tablets. The three have been the subject of speculation for months, and the last one to come by winfuture.de is one of those so complete with details and images, so well done that they can be mistaken for official press material, almost a suggest that the unveiling of Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8 + and Tab S8 Ultra is imminent.
The feeling is that Samsung actually has everything ready to make them official during the Mobile World Congress scheduled for late February in Barcelona, so that they keep a sufficient distance from the Galaxy S22 at the beginning of the month (think February 8) while taking advantage of the visibility guaranteed by an event followed all over the world like MWC 2022.
Although the three Galaxy Tab S8 are all gods top-notch Android tablet, the spotlight will presumably be on the top of the range S8 Ultra. Not without reasons, because Samsung’s ultra-performing interactive tablet has several reasons to attract attention. Primarily a huge 14.6-inch display, a laptop diagonal not even compact that will inevitably show the weight under the heading, held by the designers with difficulty under the 800 grams.
But there is everything desirable: up to 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of memory which is also expandable via microSD, all the power of the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the support of the S Pen, almost 12,000 mAh of battery, a Super AMOLED with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and two front cameras hosted by the controversial notch. It will weigh a lot, as we said, but the effort made to reduce the thickness to a minimum is surprising: just 5.5 millimeters.
Before moving on to the numerous technical specifications anticipated by the rumor, a look at the possible ones European prices:
- Galaxy Tab S8: between 680 and 900 euros
- Galaxy Tab S8 +: 880 – 1,110 euros
- Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: 1,040 – 1,220 euros
- display:
- Tab S8: 11-inch 120Hz LTPS TFT, 2,560 x 1,600 pixel resolution, 276 ppi density, 500 nits maximum brightness
- Tab S8 +: 12.7 “@ 120Hz Super AMOLED, 2,800 x 1,752 pixel resolution, 266 ppi, 420 nits
- Tab S8 Ultra: Super AMOLED 14.6 “@ 120Hz, 2,960 x 1,848 pixels, 240 ppi, 420 nits
- chip: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 at 3 GHz and 4 nanometers with Adreno 730 GPU
- memories:
- Tab S8 and S8 +: 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of expandable storage with microSD
- Tab S8 Ultra: 8 or 16 GB of RAM, up to 512 GB of expandable storage with microSD
- cameras:
- two on the back: main 13 megapixel f / 2.0, ultra wide angle 6 megapixel f / 2.2, autofocus and LED flash
- front: one 12 MP f / 2.4 on Tab S8 and S8 +, two 12 MP f / 2.4 and f / 2.2 on Tab S8 Ultra
- connectivity: Wi-Fi ax, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, ANT +, optional 5G module, USB-C 3.2 Gen 1
- audio: four speakers with stereo effect and Dolby Atmos
- battery:
- Tab S8: 8,000 mAh
- Tab S8 +: 10,090 mAh
- Tab S8 Ultra: 11,200 mAh
- interface user: Samsung One UI 4.1 based on Android 12
- other: compatibility with S Pen (supplied), air gesture, handwriting recognition, kids mode, DeX wireless, Samsung Knox, fast charge
- size and weight:
- Tab S8: 253.8 x 165.4 x 6.3 mm, 507 grams
Tab S8 +: 285 x 185 x 5.7 mm, 567 grams
Tab S8 Ultra: 326.4 x 208.6 x 5.5mm, 728 grams
