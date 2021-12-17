The Samsung Galaxy S8 with almost 5 years receives a new security patch

After a certain time, all phones stop receiving updates. Recently, Samsung has extended its commitment to 3 years of updates and 4 years of patches, but that extension only applies to launcher phones as of 2019.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 came out in early 2017 with Android Nougat, so it clearly falls outside of that window. and therefore we hoped that it would have stopped receiving updates by now.

But nevertheless, Your phone started receiving the November 2021 security patch today.

This is the second time the phone has received an unexpected update. In July of this year, it also received a new security patch, despite the fact that Samsung no longer includes this terminal in Samsung’s own list of compatible phones.

It’s weird that Samsung keeps updating this phone, but we’re certainly not going to complain. If you have a Samsung Galaxy S8, you can check for updates.



