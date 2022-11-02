The Samsung Galaxy S23 will be like the iPhone 14: it will not have big changes

- Advertisement -

Waiting for the Samsung Galaxy S23 be official, for what is still a bit left, the leaks of what it will offer do not stop happening. A new one comes to confirm that the terminal we are talking about will be one of those that are considered transitional, since it will have news… but these will not be of great impact for the most part.

The Korean company is expected to put on the market three models, which would be the basic one, the one called Plus and, of course, the most powerful and differential Ultra. The fact is that they will share a good number of characteristics, but as there will always be different ones, which can be especially notable in the photography section. But we will talk about this later.

What has been known about the Samsung Galaxy S23



Well, to begin with, that the screen will be AMOLED in all the options that are put up for sale, but it remains to be seen if the panel is E5 or E6 (ideally it will be the latter, but most likely, due to costs, it will not be the case in the end). Thus, we speak of a component that often has 120Hz and Full HD + resolution (only the Ultra would have 2K). Therefore, those who indicated that the response of the screens of these new teams could be doubled, are going to be left with the desire.

On the other hand, in the source of informationit is indicated that the integrated processor will be a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and, again, no mention is made of an Exynos variant. And, this may be one of the surprises: that Samsung stops using its own SoC in this high-end equipment (at most, it will be used in the models for Asia). It would be an important change in the way the company works.

OneLeaks

Additionally, the RAM would remain in the 8GB, so there will be a positive jump in power, but it won’t be anything too crazy either. The most relevant thing may be a much more moderate consumption so that the batteries that will have a slight increase in amperage suffer less (these, by the way, will support a fast charge of 25W, little for what other manufacturers currently offer). Storage, by the way, indicates that you will have no change in the quantity supplied.

The cameras that these new phones will use

There is good news here, as the two most basic models of the Samsung Galaxy S3 range will have three 50 + 12 + 10 megapixel sensors. The first one with stabilization and Dual pixel, so an improvement in definition will be noticed, but there will not be much more optical zoom. The most differential is that the Ultra variant could arrive with an element of 200MP self-made, which would be the biggest novelty of the entire range. But this remains to be seen, since it seems complicated that with this component the rear hump of the terminal can be reduced, as expected in the design section.



As it cannot be otherwise, the operating system that will include the new range of Samsung smartphones will be android 13, the most up-to-date from Google, and it will not lack a new version of its One UI customization to improve the user experience to the maximum. In short, a lot of continuity and, this, sounds quite similar to what happened with the new iPhone 14, right?

