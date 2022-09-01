The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will have a flat or almost flat screen according to a rumor

- Advertisement -

Lately, we’ve been hearing a lot about the upcoming galaxy-s23-ultra-will-have-a-great-improvement-in-the-fingerprint-reader/">Galaxy S23 Ultra and how it could look very similar to the current S22 Ultra model, especially in the rear camera module. Now, a new focuses on the front of the Galaxy S23 Ultra as, to IceUniverse, the upcoming flagship could feature a flat screen design or at least less curved screen edges. Samsung’s latest high-end Galaxy Note flagships had a curved screen, just like the Galaxy S22 Ultra. However, it seems that the company is realizing that a flat screen is better suited to the S Pen than a curved panel.

As for the rest of the upcoming flagship series, both the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ will adopt a similar design as the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+. In other words, both smartphones should have flat screens and metal frames. The overall design won’t change much, with sources suggesting the Galaxy S23 and S23+ models will use the same displays, sensors, cameras, and batteries as this year’s model. The most notable upgrade will be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which Samsung will reserve only for its high-end 2023 models like the Galaxy S23 series and possibly next year’s foldable phones.