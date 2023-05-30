The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra was the best-selling high-end smartphone in 2023 Q1

- Advertisement -

Samsung announced at the time that the Galaxy S23 was selling much better than the Galaxy S22 series. It claimed that, in some markets, sales were up to 70% higher in the first month compared to its previous generation. Now, a new report from Canalys confirms that the Galaxy S23 series has sold really well all over the world.

Galaxy S23 Ultra was the fifth best-selling smartphone in the world in the first quarter of 2023

The report shows that the Galaxy S23 Ultra was the world’s best-selling Android smartphone in Q1 2023. It ranked fifth on the list of the world’s best-selling high-end smartphones (priced at or above 500 Dollars). The iPhone 14 Pro Max was the best-selling high-end phone in the world, while the iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14, and iPhone 13 ranked second, third, and fourth, respectively. The basic Galaxy S23 ranked seventh, while the Galaxy S23+ ranked ninth.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 was the only foldable phone on the list, ranking 10th worldwide in terms of sales during the first quarter of 2023. The Galaxy S22 was ranked 12th, while the Galaxy S21 FE came in at 15th. Only one phone from Huawei and Xiaomi made the list. The Xiaomi 13 came in at 13th, while the Huawei Mate 50 ranked 14th. The report also shows that people have been buying more high-end phones in recent years. In 2019, 22% of all smartphones sold were priced at $500 or more, but in the first quarter of 2023, that number rose to 31%.