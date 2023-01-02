The Samsung Galaxy S23 series will use a faster variant of the Snapdrago 8 Gen 2

- Advertisement -

Some of the future smartphones with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 have already passed Geekbench.

Such as the upcoming Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra. When they did, the benchmark reported the following clock rates for all three core groups: 3.36GHz Prime cores, 2.80GHz Performance cores, and 2.02GHz Efficiency cores. There will be plenty of phones that will feature the 8 Gen 2 chipset and some of them have also passed the benchmarks with a Prime core frequency like 3.19 GHz.

That is the value announced by Qualcomm. So how come the Samsung’s work at higher frequencies? A few days ago Ice Universe claimed that the European version will use an “exclusive high-frequency version” of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. However, the benchmarks we’ve seen so far came from US models, so it’s probably a global thing. and not just European. Now, the leaker adds more details: the Prime CPU core will run at 3.36 GHz instead of 3.2 GHz. The GPU will also run faster: 719 MHz versus 680 MHz. Qualcomm has occasionally released “AC” builds » that operate at higher frequencies than the base chip. For example, the Snapdragon 855 has a model number SM8150, the SM8150-AC is the 855+, which increased the Prime core from 2.84GHz to 2.96GHz. The 8 Gen 2 that was announced this week is the SM8550-AB, so this should be the SM8550-AC. It is not clear if this chip destined for the Galaxy S23 series will be called Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2, but in any case it seems that Qualcomm and TSMC have found scope to increase the frequency. Qualcomm’s official figures claim that the 8 Gen 2’s CPU is 35% faster than its 8 Gen 1 counterpart, and that the GPU is 25% faster. This new version of the chip should be even faster.