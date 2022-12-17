The Samsung Galaxy S23 family can be seen in its entirety in some leaked images

It looks like Samsung is getting better at avoiding phone no-show leaks, as we haven’t seen any videos of the Galaxy S23 series yet. What they have leaked are some non-operational units (models), which give us a good idea of ​​what the company’s next flagships could be like. Previously leaked renders hinted that the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus would have the same set of cameras as the S23 Ultra, though not the same specs. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra shows off a phone that looks identical to its predecessor, but is expected to feature some minor differences, such as flatter sides and slightly taller and wider but slimmer dimensions. Apparently, it will also have thinner frames surrounding the screen. As the rumors had it, the standard and Plus models appear to have slightly more rounded corners than their 2022 counterparts and appear a bit taller as well.

And finally, we can also see group photos of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, S23 Plus and S23. The 6.8-inch Galaxy S23 Ultra is visibly larger than the 6.5-inch Galaxy S23 Plus and 6.1-inch Galaxy S23, and it also has an S Pen slot.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra model has a square design, while the other two models have a rounded look.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra will most likely feature a 200 MP camera which would give it a hardware advantage over its main rivals. As for the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus, it is very likely that they will have larger batteries. It is also believed that all models will have a new front-facing camera and will supposedly be better at shooting videos as well. Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S23 range in the first week of February.