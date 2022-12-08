The Samsung Galaxy S23 could copy one of the features of its archrival iPhone 14

- Advertisement -

Samsung might be interested in equipping its next Galaxy flagship with satellite communication. According to the South Korean publication EtNews, Samsung has been developing the technology necessary for the next Galaxy S23 to offer satellite connectivity. It appears that Samsung is working with Iridium as their goal is to provide voice and data communication services using 66 low-orbit communication satellites. Apparently, Samsung’s goal with its satellite communication has been to allow users to use this technology to transmit data, such as text messages, and also images. Samsung seems to have been working on this technology for two years, with its biggest challenge being to make the phone’s antennae small enough to fit inside. The Chinese brand Huawei launched the Mate 50 Pro in September, which included satellite communication. The phone supports this type of connectivity using China’s Beidou network, allowing users to send their texts through it. However, it has been Apple that has put this technology in the spotlight by incorporating it into its iPhone 14. The fact that Samsung plunges into the space of satellite communication could be considered a way of anticipating the inevitable launch of Android 14 A Google executive has already confirmed that Android 14 will support direct satellite connectivity.