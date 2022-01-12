The Samsung Galaxy S22 will have the Exynos 2200 in time, Samsung confirms that there are no problems

Samsung’s latest processor suffers a delay with respect to the plans that the company had with it: despite its presentation being scheduled for yesterday, Monday, January 11, the Exynos 2200 was not discovered. Even so, this delay will not affect the Samsung Galaxy S22: the company has confirmed that the launch of the new mobiles will occur on time.

The usual thing with every key mobile launch is that Samsung unveils its main components a few days before the presentation. Whenever there is a new Galaxy S family, it is preceded by a new memory or storage, a new ISOCELL sensor and a new Exynos processor. The three do not have to happen, but the SoC does not miss the appointment. And of course, it is enough that it is delayed so that the rumors explode.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 will debut the Exynos 2200 in time

Samsung Galaxy S22. Image from Let’s Go Digital

The launch of the Exynos 2200 was scheduled for yesterday, January 10, as specified by Samsung in a tweet last December 31st. This tweet has been deleted by the company without it having given explanations about the cancellation of the event. We do not know if Samsung is experiencing manufacturing, logistics, or other issues.

According Dohyun kim, a well-known Korean leaker, the delay in the presentation of the new Exynos would affect the production of the Samsung Galaxy S22; which would lead to the distribution of the first mobiles only with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 variant, even in European territory (Samsung reserves the Snapdragon models for certain markets, such as the United States). The information was officially denied by the company.

As clarified by Samsung spokespersons in South Korea:

We are planning to introduce the new processor at the launch of a new Samsung smartphone. There are no problems with production and processor performance.

Samsung has not given explanations on why it did not finally present the Exynos 2200, nor has it clarified when it will finally unveil it. What does seem certain is that the usual strategy remains: The Samsung Galaxy S22 will debut the Exynos 2200 in most territories, surely also in Europe.

