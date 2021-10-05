The Samsung Galaxy S22 will be the best gaming phone. Why?

Next year we will start with one of the most important events in the sector. More than anything because the next Samsung Unpacked is expected to take place sometime in January 2022. And it will be the appointment chosen by the Korean manufacturer to present its new series Galaxy S22.

Given the proximity of the event, little by little we are receiving more information related to the Samsung Galaxy S22 and its different variants. We know the design that the device will have, part of its characteristics and even the company’s sales forecast.

Now, a few months after the presentation of the Samsung Galaxy S22, we continue to receive information about this device. And this time it was the XDA Developers colleagues who have come up with a very interesting detail that is related to the next processor of the Seoul-based company.

The GPU of the Samsung Galaxy S22 will have functions of a gaming graphics

Samsung

At the moment we know that all versions of the Samsung Galaxy S22 will feature an Exynos 2200 processor, an SoC consisting of a 2.9 GHz ARM Cortex-X2 core, 2.8 GHz three cores, 2.2 GHz four cores and a 1250 MHz AMD GPU.

It is also expected that the processor will feature a GPU signed by AMD. And beware, this GPU guarantees a very notable performance improvement compared to its predecessor, the Mali G78MP14 that was mounted on the Exynos 2100.

It was expected that it had more power than the previous model, but the interesting part comes with a publication from Samsung on Weibo and where it has confirmed that the Exynos 2100 GPU will feature Ray Tracing.

We talk about a advanced graphics display technology and that is common in computer graphics. Ray Tracing is able to calculate the position of the light and the area of ​​reflection, so that the pixels are rendered individually, achieving a more realistic effect. This translates into a very noticeable graphics improvement, taking the mobile gaming experience to a higher level.

Samsung has also published an image where we can see the difference between an image that has not been processed through Ray tracing, and another image with the corresponding rendering to give you an idea of ​​what the result will be like.

The truth is that there are still a few months for the Samsung Galaxy S22 and its different versions to become a reality, but what we are seeing so far makes them look really good.

