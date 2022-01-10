The Samsung Galaxy S22 will be presented in early February, according to Digital Daily

The presentation date of the new Samsung S family would be closer than ever, always according to the latest leaks: the brand will present its Samsung Galaxy S22 next February 8; With pre-sale available starting the next day, February 9. If everything continues according to the leaks, we would see three new phones in Samsung’s portfolio.

Few mobiles have leaked to such an extent as the Samsung Galaxy S22: we have been reading news for months, attending rumored specifications and seeing images with the design in detail. We might think that we know all about Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S22 Note (or S22 Ultra), but, having nothing confirmed, we must maintain the doubt. Luckily, this will dissipate in less than a month, at least according to the rumored date for the Unpacked.

Samsung Unpacked for January 8, 2022

All three Samsung Galaxy S22. Image from OnLeaks

We knew that Samsung was planning to introduce its new family of phones at the beginning of the year and that it would almost certainly be during the month of January. In the end, the date that is ringing strongly is next February 8: This would have been corroborated by sources from Samsung to a Korean medium.

The medium in question is Digital Daily, an online newspaper of economic and financial news that ensures have confirmed the date of Samsung Unpacked 2022 with internal sources of the brand itself. Digital Daily is a sufficiently accredited medium, so the information is, a priori, reliable.

According to the aforementioned Digital Daily, the newspaper would have contacted a Samsung spokesperson to confirm the date of the presentation of the Samsung Galaxy S22. This would have been marked for February 8, 2022; with the sending the invitations to the media by the end of January of this year.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 would suppose a renovation in hardware and software without the more “basic” models, the S22 and the S22 +, move away excessively from the design of the Samsung Galaxy S21. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra or Note (the leaks are lately opting for the second variant) would be the mobile with the most features of the three, the most expensive and the one that would inherit the S Pen pencil from the already extinct Galaxy Note.

Samsung Galaxy S22. Image from Let’s Go Digital

We will finally have to wait until February 8, 2022 to see the new phones live. Even if first Samsung must confirm the dateLet’s remember that, at least for the moment, it belongs to the S22 leaks. If the information is true, the Galaxy S22 could be ordered from February 9; with delivery on February 24.

