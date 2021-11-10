The Samsung Galaxy S22 will be available in February 2022

Samsung will present the Galaxy S22 on February 8 with reservations from that same day and availability effective from February 18, according to assures Jon prosser in a new leak.

Everything indicates that Samsung will repeat the launch calendar years ago to put on the market the Galaxy S22, the top of the range of its catalog of smart phones if we leave aside the folding models and the Note series that today has no guarantee of continuity once this S series has incorporated some of its features such as support for stylus pens and a size close to small tablets.

Although Samsung has been reinforcing the mid-range and entry with other series, there is no doubt that this is the one that pulls the most in marketing and sales. And it is usually the first of the big manufacturers that are launched every year.

Galaxy S22, better, but not very different

If we pay attention to the (infinite) rumors that have come so far, the series will not vary significantly in design compared to 2021. The renders confirm the same cut for the rear camera design; the same rectangular format with rounded edges and also the front camera with the “Infinity-O” perforation, which would rule out the camera under the screen that all the big manufacturers are working on and that would arrive in later series.

Samsung would repeat the three different models and the known OLED displays, although it will reduce the total size of the terminals. In cameras, there is talk of a new 50MP RGBW sensor, which together with new image enhancement technologies and AI processing would help achieve better performance, especially in low light environments. We will see.

Where we will see great news is in the internal hardware if the new Exynos 2200 SoCs are confirmed. The performance of the Exynos had been below what Apple and Qualcomm offered, but the launch of the Exynos 2100 has opened a new path.

The new one will be special, since it will be the first of the strategic agreement between Samsung and AMD. The presence of a Radeon GPU based on the RDNA 2 architecture and customized by AMD for these mobile chipsets should be a before and after in the performance of Samsung’s own SoCs. As usual, the South Korean firm will alternate it with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 898 depending on the region where it is sold.

And little else except the improvement of the power of fast charging and wireless, and the Android 12 delivery as standard. As for the release dates provided, they coincide with those of previous years. Official announcement February 8 with reservations from that same day and effective availability from February 18. We already confirmed.