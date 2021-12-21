The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will have a function that will improve the photos you take, which one?

If we can blame one thing on Samsung mobiles of the “S” range, it is that, year after year, they usually incorporate a whole series of novelties within its photographic section that once again make all the models they launch indispensable. In 2020 we marveled at its extraordinary zoom of more than 100x, this same year we did it for the arrival of 8K video and by 2022 Koreans are still looking for a new excuse to captivate us.

And apparently in the latest information from Asia, Samsung will not disappoint in this new appointment that appears on the calendar 2022. A few first months in which we will have the launch of its increasingly important range of smartphones with the Galaxy S22 Ultra model at the helm. But, what news can we expect in the camera section?

Better photos at the touch of a button

What they have revealed from the Korean medium, itMaterial, is that it is very likely that the new Galaxy S22 Ultra hits stores with a feature called “detail enhancer”, and that it has appeared surprisingly after a little walk through the code of its camera application. In those lines of programming can be read, linked to this function, the text “Activate the detail enhancer to capture even more details”.

Camera of a Samsung Galaxy. Samsung

With this tool activated on the smartphone it is very possible that we can achieve that photos are richer in details that normally go unnoticed on most mobiles, which tend to blend colors and shapes for the sake of overly artificial post-processing. Koreans have probably found a way to maintain the quality of the photographic results or even add an extra functionality that we have seen debut with the iPhone 13 Pro this year.

Sammobile speculates that this “detail enhancer” is nothing more than a macro mode capable of bringing the lens closer to practically touching any object and surface without losing focus, keeping everything we capture with surprising clarity. Something similar to what other competing cameras such as the Oppo Find X3 Pro achieve, although if we are talking about the 108MP sensor installed by the Koreans, it is very possible that this possibility is practically nil. At the moment there is no more data that indicates the ultimate usefulness of this new function but it is evident that from the camera of the next Samsung Galaxy 22 Ultra we can only expect good numbers and benefits.

