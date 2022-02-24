Tech NewsMobile

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has a screen glitch but the fix is ​​on the way

By: Abraham

Date:

Samsung launched the Galaxy S22 Ultra on February 9 and it will officially go on sale in a few days.

Now an official Samsung moderator I have answered to users concerned about a problem with the screen, and has assured that the problem will be solved soon.

The issue occurs when the resolution is set to WQHD and the display mode is set to Natural. Once these options are activated, flickering can occur when playing YouTube videos or unlocking the device.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra unit that I have been testing to post my review of the device also flickers, which suggests that these are not isolated cases.

The moderator confirmed that Samsung has already developed a fix and will post it shortly. Until then, you can stop using WQHD resolution in natural color mode to avoid the problem.

Abraham

