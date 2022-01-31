Search here...
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra could arrive before the rest of the models

By: Abraham

There is just over a week left until the Galaxy Unpacked event kicks off, which is expected to launch the Galaxy S22 series and Galaxy Tab S8.

The event will take place on february 9, which is also when pre-orders for the new devices should kick off.

But nevertheless, the new Galaxy S22 may not all launch at the same time, according to the latest rumor.

Someone has bought a Samsung Galaxy S21 FE and posted a video analysis

Leaker Jon Prosser has tweeted that while pre-orders are expected to open on the same day as the announcement, Samsung will prioritize the Galaxy S22 Ultra over the other models in the series, sending it weeks in advance.

The staggered launch appears to be due to supply chain issues, likely as a result of the current chip shortage. That being the case, Samsung prefers to prioritize its more expensive flagship Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is expected to succeed the Galaxy Note series.

Nothing official yet until Samsung’s announcement on February 9, though Prosser has a pretty good track record.

Previous articleApple allows you to hide apps in the App Store to give limited access
Next articlePremieres coming to Disney + in February 2022: series, movies and documentaries
Abraham

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra could arrive before the rest of the models

