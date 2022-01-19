The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra can be seen in its four official colors

As the leaks go, there will be few things left to present to Samsung when the Galaxy S22 family is officially announced.

Now the well-known source ishan agarwal have leaked even more information about the upcoming flagship, Galaxy S22 Ultra, along with several official renders.

Samsung will launch the Galaxy S22 Ultra in four colors and, as he had already leaked, Agarwal confirms that it will launch with Gorilla Glass Victus+.

In addition, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will feature a Armor Aluminum Frame, the same name Samsung uses for the Galaxy Z Flip3 and Galaxy Z Fold3.

Additionally, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be one of the first devices to launch with OneUI 4.1, an updated version of Android 12. Currently, it is not clear how One UI 4.1 will differ from One UI 4.0, which has not yet reached all existing Samsung smartphones and tablets.

Agarwal also indicates that the S Pen will have a latency of only 2.8 ms, which will make it ideal for writing or drawing on your 6.8″ screen (3088 x 1440 pixels) with adaptive refresh rate from 1 to 120 Hz.

Video recording will support automatic adjustment of the frame rate to the content, and will have 5,000 mAh battery with fast charge at 45W (wired) / 15W (wireless).

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is believed to arrive on February 8th along with the rest of the Galaxy S22 series and the Galaxy Tab S8 series at a Galaxy Unpacked event.

Samsung has already presented the Exynos 2200 chip, which will probably be the one that arrives in Europe with the new family. Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 variants should arrive in China and North America.