The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra camera will be smarter than ever. Why?

There is less left for the Korean manufacturer to present the expected Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, in addition to the Galaxy S21 FE. Four phones of which little by little we are learning more details before their imminent launch.

While it is true that everything pointed to February 2022 being the date chosen by the Seoul-based firm to present its new generation of flagships, the latest rumors claim that Samsung will take advantage of the idyllic setting offered by CES 2022, which will kick off on January 3, 2022, to show its new phones in detail.

Evidently, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will be the most vitaminized model. And it is not the first time that we have told you about its surprising photographic section. Now, a new leak from the popular Ice Universe leakster shows us a very interesting feature.

The AI ​​will do magic when using the camera of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

In the 108MP mode of S22 ultra, a new button appears in the lower right corner of the page, which is the AI ​​detail enhancement button. After opening it, your photos have more details, colors and brightness than ordinary 108MP. pic.twitter.com/QAhJTbUa36

– Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 23, 2021

As you can see in the message sent by the well-known leaker, the photographic section of the Galaxy S22 Ultra will have an additional surprise. In this way, the camera of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which will have 108 megapixels of resolution for the main lens, will use artificial intelligence to take better captures.

This new function, based on artificial intelligence, will be located at the bottom right of the device, there is a dedicated button as it will allow you to optimize the scenes to offer the best results.

It is true that it is not the first time, much less, that a phone is committed to artificial intelligence to offer the best results, but that there is a dedicated button makes us think that the Korean manufacturer has placed a lot of emphasis on this new function. And beware, that means that We can find more functions adapted to get the most out of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra camera.

Regarding the possible technical characteristics of this Samsung Galaxy S22, it is expected that the terminal will bet on a screen formed by a AMOLED 2K panel to offer the best image quality, as well as a Snapdragon 898 processor, the jewel in the manufacturer’s crown.

Rumors suggest that there will be fewer models with Exynos processors due to the problems in the supply chain that COVID is causing, but we will have to wait for its launch date to know all the details.

