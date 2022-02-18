The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra box leaks… is there something missing?

As the launch date draws closer, new information about the Galaxy S22 series appears.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra will be the new top model and, according to rumors, it will have an integrated compartment for the S Pen for the first time in the Galaxy S series. The phone will also be equipped with an upgraded 108MP quad camera.

Now the source of leaks Do-hyun Kim has shared a black and white photo of the Galaxy S22 Ultra retail box via Twitter. It is not clear what the origin of said image is, although it appears to be an Instagram post in Spanish.

The photo doesn’t look too good, but Technizo Concept has created a few renders of the Galaxy S22 Ultra box from that image.

The box looks very similar to that of the Galaxy S21, which is not a big surprise since there are no big differences in the design of the new series compared to its predecessor.

With this leak, we have already lost count of the amount of data that has been leaked about the Galaxy S22 family in recent days.

The Galaxy Unpacked launch event will take place on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, so we will clear all doubts… if there are any.