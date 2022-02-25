Tech NewsMobile

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is breaking sales records

By: Abraham

Date:

Share post:

It is no secret that the Galaxy S22 series is called to be part of the elite of Android smartphones. The effort that Samsung has put in seems to be paying off, as a report indicates that the Galaxy S22 series is being a resounding success, at least in Korea.

According reports from South Korea Samsung’s home market, the Galaxy S22 series is proving to be a bestsellerwith figures that have made it the best-selling Galaxy S line in history, during the first week of sales.

Supposedly, the Galaxy S22 series has registered 1.02 million pre-orders in its first eight days on the market smashing the Galaxy S8 record of 1.004 million orders

The Galaxy S8 series was also on presale for 11 days, which makes the performance of the Galaxy S22 series even more impressive. First day sales of the S22 series were 300,000 units, eclipsing the combined 270,000 units of the Z Fold3 and Z Flip3.

According to Samsung, the Galaxy S22 Ultra accounts for about 60% of orders so far, which is a staggering amount. This is not strange if we consider that the high-end model is the one that monopolizes the billboards.

However, it will be interesting to see if the order figures follow a similar line in Western markets such as Europe or the United States.


Previous articleThe OPPO Find X5 series is now official: Specifications, price and availability
Abraham

Related articles

Mobile

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is breaking sales records

It is no secret that the Galaxy S22 series is called to be part of the elite of...
Mobile

The OPPO Find X5 series is now official: Specifications, price and availability

OPPO today unveiled its new flagship OPPO Find X5 series, made up of the OPPO Find X5 Pro,...
Android

Clubhouse launches a new feature for those shy to speak in the rooms

Clubhouse is adding a new feature for those who want to join in, but are hesitant to speak...
Apple

Apple is the most relevant consumer brand for Prophet by…

An interesting result for Apple, for the seventh year in a row, it is the most relevant brand...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.