The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is breaking sales records

It is no secret that the Galaxy S22 series is called to be part of the elite of Android smartphones. The effort that Samsung has put in seems to be paying off, as a report indicates that the Galaxy S22 series is being a resounding success, at least in Korea.

According reports from South Korea Samsung’s home market, the Galaxy S22 series is proving to be a bestsellerwith figures that have made it the best-selling Galaxy S line in history, during the first week of sales.

Supposedly, the Galaxy S22 series has registered 1.02 million pre-orders in its first eight days on the market smashing the Galaxy S8 record of 1.004 million orders

The Galaxy S8 series was also on presale for 11 days, which makes the performance of the Galaxy S22 series even more impressive. First day sales of the S22 series were 300,000 units, eclipsing the combined 270,000 units of the Z Fold3 and Z Flip3.

According to Samsung, the Galaxy S22 Ultra accounts for about 60% of orders so far, which is a staggering amount. This is not strange if we consider that the high-end model is the one that monopolizes the billboards.

However, it will be interesting to see if the order figures follow a similar line in Western markets such as Europe or the United States.



