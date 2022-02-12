Search here...
The Samsung Galaxy S22 passes this resistance test with flying colors

By: Abraham

Samsung has used a sandwich design for its new S22 series, with an aluminum chassis flanked by glass on the top and bottom.

This design is also present in the Galaxy S22, despite the fact that its predecessor, the Galaxy S21, had a plastic back cover.

Now him Samsung Galaxy S22 has been subjected to resistance tests and He has passed them with flying colors.

Not just glass Gorilla Glass Victus+ The front and back resist scratches well, but the frame has also proven difficult to scratch.

The new frame of the Galaxy S22 is called Armor Aluminum and the mere fact that Samsung has decided to name it that shows that it is very proud of the material properties of the alloy.

In the following video you can see how the Galaxy S22 is battered in the PBK durability test, and it holds up very well.


Abraham

