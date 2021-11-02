The Samsung Galaxy S22 in the best photos to date: a leak strengthens the resemblance to the Galaxy S21

Samsung’s launch schedule is approaching the following year with a family that little by little is emerging in rumors: the Galaxy S22. If we already knew the possible Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, based on a supposed evolution of the NoteNow we have new designs created in 3D for the Galaxy S22 and S22 +, two phones that would not evolve excessively with respect to the previous generation (both would share an aspect). Always according to leaks.

“All the fish is already sold”, as they say: mobile phone manufacturers put their best phones in the windows for the final stretch of the year, the Christmas season. Because, rumors about the next generation take on relevance, as with Samsung: since the Galaxy S22 are usually unveiled in the first months of the year, their design and possible features are already circulating. And more precisely than expected.

Fewer frames than in the Galaxy S21 and similar design

Image from Let’s Go Digital

As always when we talk about leaks, we have to take the designs and characteristics of future phones with the maximum reserves. Even so, Let’s Go Digital, a medium that usually creates 3D designs based on rumors and leaks, has developed a preview of the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 + that looks quite plausible.

According to the media, the renders They have been modeled in 3D based on information obtained by a former Samsung employee, Super Roader. This endorses the designs: Future Galaxy S22 and S22 + would refine previous generation design offering fewer bezels for the screen, body with smoothed edges and a rear photo module that would protrude slightly from the body of the phone without standing out in terms of color.

The evolution in design of the most “basic” models would not be exaggerated, this data coincides with previous leaks. Yes, the most powerful of the new family would be renewed, the possible Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, especially if it is finally confirmed that it will include the S Pen as standard. To this day this detail remains doubtful.

Image from Let’s Go Digital

According to rumors, there would not be too much left for Samsung to unveil the Galaxy S22 in an upcoming Unpacked: rumored date is around late January or early February. In any case, it seems certain that Samsung will go to MWC 2022 in Barcelona with the S22 family already presented, we will see if the rumors are finally fulfilled.

Via | Let’s Go Digital