The Samsung Galaxy S22 has been hacked in 55 seconds in the Pwn2Own competition

Samsung phones come with the Knox security platform, which is supposed to keep your private information safe from outsiders. However, security experts who have participated in the Pwn2Own hacking competition have been able to find many zero-day vulnerabilities in the Samsung Galaxy S22. The Zero Day Initiative (ZDI) organizes the Pwn2Own hacking contest every year to showcase the skills of security researchers and hackers in discovering zero-day vulnerabilities. The brand’s flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S22, was also targeted by many hackers, who quickly discovered flaws in the device. The STAR Labs team and the Chim team revealed two critical flaws in the Galaxy S22. It happened on the first day of the event, getting full access to the smartphone. A team called Pentest Limited gained access to the smartphone once more on the second day. What happened on the third day has even more merit, since a hacker was able to take control of a Samsung Galaxy S22 in less than 55 seconds. So far in competition, they have already managed to circumvent their security four times. According to the contest rules, the device was running the latest version of the Android operating system, as well as the most recent update of the device.