Tech NewsMobile

The Samsung Galaxy S22 has a glass back cover, not plastic like the S21

By: Abraham

Date:

Share post:

The Samsung Galaxy S21 featured a plastic or, to use Samsung’s terminology, “glasstic” back cover, while the S21+ and S21 Ultra came with a glass back.

Well, those who thought that a flagship could not be made of plastic are in luck, since the Galaxy S22 has a glass back, just like its siblings.

In fact, Samsung has included the coating Gorilla Glass Victus+ on the back of all three Galaxy S22 series smartphones. It’s the same protection you’ll find on the front of all these devices.

In addition to Gorilla Glass Victus+, Samsung has also used a reinforced aluminum alloy “Armor Aluminum” for the frame on all three phones. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 were the first Samsung phones to hit the market with ‘Armor Aluminum’.

The main advantage of the Armor Aluminum frame is that it is more resistant to scratches, according to Samsung.

Previous articleSEC tries to short-tie Musk after his Twitter poll on whether or not he should sell Tesla shares
Abraham

Related articles

Mobile

The Samsung Galaxy S22 has a glass back cover, not plastic like the S21

The Samsung Galaxy S21 featured a plastic or, to use Samsung's terminology, "glasstic" back cover, while the S21+...
Social Networks

SEC tries to short-tie Musk after his Twitter poll on whether or not he should sell Tesla shares

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEQ for its acronym in English) sent a summons to Tesla...
Mobile

OPPO joins forces with Hasselblad for the development of better cameras

OPPO has announced today a cooperation agreement with Hasselblad. The company is set to take over from OnePlus'...
Android

Folded, a rapidly growing market: over 30 million shipments in 2024

A decidedly interesting future is expected for folding smartphones, a market that sees Samsung definitely take the lion's...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.