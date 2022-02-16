The Samsung Galaxy S22 has a glass back cover, not plastic like the S21

The Samsung Galaxy S21 featured a plastic or, to use Samsung’s terminology, “glasstic” back cover, while the S21+ and S21 Ultra came with a glass back.

Well, those who thought that a flagship could not be made of plastic are in luck, since the Galaxy S22 has a glass back, just like its siblings.

In fact, Samsung has included the coating Gorilla Glass Victus+ on the back of all three Galaxy S22 series smartphones. It’s the same protection you’ll find on the front of all these devices.

In addition to Gorilla Glass Victus+, Samsung has also used a reinforced aluminum alloy “Armor Aluminum” for the frame on all three phones. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 were the first Samsung phones to hit the market with ‘Armor Aluminum’.

The main advantage of the Armor Aluminum frame is that it is more resistant to scratches, according to Samsung.