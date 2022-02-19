The Samsung Galaxy S22 could receive more Android updates than the Pixel 6

Within a couple of days of the Galaxy S22 launch, we thought we knew everything there was to know about these phones, thanks to the plethora of leaks we’ve seen.

However, today we have woken up with a surprise, since Samsung could announce a new update policy for its new flagship, which will surpass even that of the Pixel 6.

A tweet from bdtech reveals has revealed that the next series of flagships will receive four operating system updates and five years of security updates.

If this is true, then the Galaxy S22 series will receive more OS updates than the Google Pixel 6 series which only promises three major OS updates.

Since they are both running Android 12, that means the Galaxy S22 series would receive support up to Android 16 with an additional year of security patch support.

In addition, Samsung could extend this policy to last year’s Galaxy S21 series, as well as its latest foldable phones upping its current promise of three operating system updates and four years of security updates.

With this support, Samsung could embarrass other manufacturers. Of course, this new update promise is not yet official, and we will have to wait to see what the company announces in Galaxy Unpacked on Wednesday.