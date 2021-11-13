The Samsung Galaxy S22 could reach the entire world with a Snapdragon chip

Samsung is rumored to launch the Galaxy S22 series early next year, as it has in other years.

The South Korean giant is expected to launch three new flagship phones: Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 + and Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Design renderings and even live images of devices have recently appeared on the Internet. As we get closer to the rumored February 8 launch event, more information will leak out.

According to a new report, Samsung will ditch the Exynos in favor of the Snapdragon 898 SoC for the global market.

Samsung has launched its previous flagship devices with a mix of Snapdragon and Exynos chips for different regions. The US market received the Galaxy S21 series with a Snapdragon 888 SoC, while other regions, such as Europe, received the models with the Exynos 2100 SoC.

Samsung Galaxy S22 leaked

Although Samsung caught up with the Exynos 2100, many users still prefer the Snapdragon 888. LetsGoDigital it states that all regions, including Europe and Asia, will receive the Samsung Galaxy S22 series with Snapdragon next year.

Other informants do not support these claims. Max weinbach it states have tests in the software confirming the release of a variant with Exynos 2200 of the S22 series. Tron too has received information on a variant of the Galaxy S22 series with Exynos.

It is best to wait until some details are known about it in the next few weeks.