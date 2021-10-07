The Samsung Galaxy S22 could be delayed because of a new Galaxy S21

At the end of the summer, many came to think that Samsung had forgotten to put one of its most anticipated models in stores for this year. We are referring to the Galaxy S21 FE (Fan Edition), which should have seen the light between June and July of this year but, by surprise, fell from all forecasts to be buried by the present.

Nobody knew anything about this Galaxy S21 FE, except that the chip crisis had forced the company to postpone its launch a few months later, until the situation allowed the Koreans to face a sale with the minimum guarantees of offering enough units to the market to satisfy their demand. And that moment has arrived? It looks like it is.

One movement affecting another

Samsung’s commitment to launch the Galaxy S21 FE honors it, because it is a smartphone that arrives to offer users that premium quality of the S range at a somewhat cheaper price than the models that arrived in early 2021, but what no one imagined is that prioritizing this device was going to cause a chain reaction that would affect the very Galaxy S22 of next year.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE in White by Evan.Blass on Sketchfab

According to Sammobile, the launch of the new Samsung terminals was going to take place as always, at the beginning of the year with a possible presentation in January and a sale in February. All wrapped up by an Unpacked event and the most certain return of the MWC (Mobile World Congress) in Barcelona. But everything indicates that events will not occur that way as new setbacks have arisen.

Which? Well, the same ones that led Samsung to delay the launch of the Galaxy S21 FE a few months ago: the lack of supply in key components to make the new Galaxy S22. This problem would force Koreans to, first, put the smartphone of this year’s range on sale in the coming months and, second, delay all plans for those of 2022, which would go from the January-February range to that of March April. That delay of just two months lIt would lead Samsung to ponder whether to make new changes in the rest of the ranges.

For example in the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip, which are usually presented in early August and go on sale two or three weeks after the event. Or in the rumored new Note that is still waiting to know when it could land in stores.

