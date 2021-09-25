The Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 + are also seen: their first images are filtered

If yesterday at the last minute the first images of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra were leaked, now it is also done by its little brothers, the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 +, finally filtering what its design will be like.

With this leak we already know the design that the three models of the new Samsung Galaxy S22 family will have, devices that are expected to be officially announced in four months, in January 2022.

This will be the Samsung Galaxy S22

If with the filtration of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra we saw that we were facing a Samsung Galaxy Note 22 for its straight lines design and its integrated S Pen, with the Samsung Galaxy S22 We see that Samsung continues with the same design of the Galaxy S21. On the outside it is practically the same mobile, the only change that can be seen is that the power and volume buttons are a little lower. In the rest they are the same.

This will be the Samsung Galaxy S22 +

And the same goes for him Samsung Galaxy S22 +, which has the same design as the regular Galaxy S22, and therefore practically identical to last year’s Galaxy S21 +. Therefore the news of the new Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 + will be found inside, and perhaps in new sensors for their cameras.

Via | Sammobile (2)