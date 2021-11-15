The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will arrive in January and will focus on Europe

We’ve been hearing about the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE for a long time, which now looks like it will hit the market sometime in January.

According to a korean post, The Korean giant wants to focus with this mobile in Europe, and not even its domestic market would receive the new Galaxy S21 FE.

January is also the month when next-gen Galaxy S models debut, and this year Samsung is expected to introduce the Galaxy S22.

Previously, the company used the month of February for the presentation of its new Galaxy S models, but since this year, when it introduced the Galaxy S21, this approach has changed and the Unpacked event takes place in January.

So both the Galaxy S21 FE and the Galaxy S22 could be announced during the same month, although at this time it is not yet known whether the company wants to unveil the two models at the same Unpacked event or not.

The Galaxy S21 FE will be a more affordable version of the Galaxy S21. It will have a Snapdragon 888 processor, but there will likely be an Exynos version as well judging from a Geekbench listing.

It will feature a 1080p AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a centered hole for a 32MP camera. At the rear there will be three vertically oriented cameras.



