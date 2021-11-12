The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE shows its power in this leaked benchmark

There is less left for him Samsung Galaxy S21 FE become a reality. We know that it will most likely be presented in February 2021 along with the new Galaxy S22 series. And now we bring new details of this device.

The truth is that heSamsung Galaxy S21 FE launch it has had to be delayed due to the lack of components caused by the pandemic that is hitting the whole world. But little by little we have been receiving details about this terminal.

Now, some performance tests have just been filtered where we can see the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE with Exynos processor, most likely the 2100 model. And it seems that the benchmarks are pretty amazing.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE shows muscle on Geekbench

S21 FE “E” model with Exynos 2100 spotted! (SM-G990E) 8GB RAM4 Cores @ 2.21 GHz3 Cores @ 2.81 GHz1 Core @ 2.91 GHz pic.twitter.com/u2kz1fCdco

– Tron ❂ (@FrontTron) November 10, 2021

As you can see in the Twitter message published by the well-known leakster FrontTron, one of the great references when it comes to filtering information about the South Korean firm’s phones, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE with Exynos 2100 processor achieved a single-core score of 1,096 points and a multi-core score of 3,387 points.

It should be noted that it is a very interesting figure, especially if one takes into account that the model that has passed this performance test is a prototype with software to be polished. In this way, Samsung’s Exynos 2100 processor would not be working at full capacity.

Through the data published by Geekbench we can see that the unit of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE that has passed these performance tests is the version with 8 GB of RAM and model number SM-G990DE. We do not know which version of Android he will have used, but most likely it is Android 11 under the custom layer One UI 3.1 of the Korean manufacturer.

Anyway, it allows us to get an idea of ​​the potential that this Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will have when it hits the market. Of course, do not take this information too much into account, since, for the first time in many years, Samsung could launch the version with a Snapdragon 888 processor in Europe.

And the reason, once again, is the lack of components. It seems that the Korean manufacturer is not managing to produce enough Exynos 2100 processors, so it would be considering betting on Qualcomm for both the Samsung Galaxy S22, and the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. But, until the next event officially arrives Unpacked, we will have to continue with the doubt …

